Trump to Be Ousted Not Just from Power, but from Life: Rouhani

Iran’s president says the US assassination of top Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani upon Donald Trump’s order was a crime that cannot be forgiven, and will definitely be avenged by regional nations.

In comments on Thursday, President Hassan Rouhani said Trump has committed many other cruel acts as well, but the January assassination of the Iranian commander will never be forgiven.

“I have said it once before, and say it again. Trump is like Saddam [Hussein]. Saddam Hussein imposed war on us for eight years, and was toppled at the end. Trump imposed an economic war on us for three years. In the coming weeks, Trump, too, will be ousted not only from power, but from life,” he said.

“Trump will go down in history as a discredited man because of the crimes and cruel acts he committed. One of his unforgivable cruelties was to assassinate General Qassem Soleimani and [top Iraqi commander] Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis,” he said.

“He committed many crimes and killed many people. But these two cases are ones which we will never forget. They should know that we were bereaved by these assassinations, and we will remain bereaved forever,” said the president.

“The regional nations and the Iranian nation will avenge these assassinations at the proper time,” said President Rouhani.

He said the brutal assassination of General Soleimani was a wrong move and will definitely be detrimental to the enemy.

He underlined the enemy should know that Iranian people as well as regional nations will continue their resistance and will move full steam ahead with more determination to secure their independence.

“Everybody has realized that as long as the Americans are in this region, this region will not see good days as desired, and the regional nations will, by God’s grace, expel these criminals as well as aggressors from the region one day,” he said.