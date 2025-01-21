Potential Trump strategies towards Iran: Experts weigh in

Known for his “maximum pressure” campaign, Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and has since sought a comprehensive agreement with Iran.

In his inaugural address, Trump expressed willingness to negotiate with Tehran and even visit Iran.

Trump’s unpredictable nature extends beyond Iran, with controversial statements and decisions, such as renaming the Gulf of Mexico and proposing the annexation of Canada and Greenland.

Despite these surprises, Trump opposes US intervention in other countries, focusing on the economy and countering China.

Iranian experts, in interviews with Donya-ye Egtesad suggest Trump may prioritize diplomacy with Iran while maintaining pressure.

Rahman Ghahremanpour, a senior international affairs researcher, believes Trump will initially pursue diplomacy with a time-limited negotiation offer. If unsuccessful, stricter measures, including military action, may follow.

Ghahremanpour doubts high chances of successful negotiations due to perceived imbalances and internal challenges in Iran.

Tahmoures Gholami, an American affairs researcher, notes Trump’s previous failure with maximum pressure and predicts a more radical approach if diplomacy fails.

Gholami foresees potential collaboration between Trump and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu against Iran’s nuclear program.

Former Iranian ambassador to Norway, Abdolreza Faraji-Rad, emphasizes Trump’s initial focus on diplomacy, with increased pressure if talks fail.

He highlights the importance of Iran’s nuclear activities and US economic involvement in any future negotiations.