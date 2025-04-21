Lifting of sanctions Iran’s main demand in talks with US: Spokesman

On Monday, Esmail Baqaei spoke to reporters about the objectives of the negotiations and consultations, stating that all sanctions imposed against Iran are unjust and illegal.

Baqaei stressed that the oppressive sanctions have no legitimate basis, as they are rooted in concerns over Iran’s peaceful nuclear program—concerns that are entirely unfounded.

He added that it is natural for Iran’s key demand in any negotiations to be the lifting of sanctions so that Iran can conduct its normal trade and banking activities.

Referring to the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) in 2018, Baqaei said that given the history of broken promises, there must be guarantees that if the talks reach an agreement, it will endure, and the parties will fulfill their commitments.

Regarding Saudi Arabia’s role in the negotiations, Baqaei stated: “Our relationship with neighboring countries is based on good neighborliness. Close contacts have been maintained between Iran and all regional countries, and these consultations will continue.”

In response to a question about consultations with JCPOA member states regarding Iran-US negotiations, he said: “China and Russia are two important members of the UN Security Council and friends of Iran, and they have always been kept informed of relevant developments. We have also consulted with the three European JCPOA members and will continue to do so.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson also warned that a kind of alliance is forming between US Democrats and the Zionist regime to obstruct Iran-US talks.