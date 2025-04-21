Iran welcomes any practical initiative that terminates sanctions: Spokeswoman

Mohajerani made the remark on Sunday, a day after Iranian and U.S. negotiators concluded a second round of talks over Iran’s nuclear program and the lifting of the sanctions against the country.

She told IRNA that the process of the talks has been positive so far.

“In the continuation of the talks, we welcome any practical initiative to lift the sanctions and ensure the rights of the Iranian people,” said Mohajerani.

The second round of the talks between Tehran and Washington were held in Rome, Italy. The two sides agreed to hold more discussions in the coming days.

The Rome discussions were a follow-up of negotiations held last Saturday in Muscat, Oman. During both rounds, the Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and the U.S. team was headed by Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy.

Mohajerani stated the talks will be pursued within the framework of the duties and missions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the administration will not divert its focus from the main path of running the country.

“The goal of these talks is to examine practical steps to reduce tensions and provide a platform for technical talks in the future,” she added.

Back in 2018, the U.S. withdrew from the 2015 Iran deal, also called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and initiated a “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran despite the fact that the Islamic Republic had fully honored its commitments to the agreement.