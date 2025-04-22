House arrest of Iran’s opposition leader formally ends after over 14 years

He explained that the withdrawal was initially scheduled for April 8, but due to security and logistical considerations, it was delayed by approximately 10 days.

“As previously indicated, the departure of security personnel from my father’s home has now taken place,” he stated.

He added that starting next week, the family hopes to receive friends and well-wishers at Karroubi’s place of residence, while ensuring that there is no disruption to the neighbors.

Mehdi Karroubi, a prominent political figure and former Speaker of Parliament, was placed under house arrest on February 14, 2011, following his objection to the outcome of Iran’s 2009 presidential election that saw mass deadly demonstrstions of his supporters.

His house arrest officially lasted 14 years, 2 months, and 6 days — totaling 5,180 days.

Karroubi was among those who insisted that the election was rigged, a claim strongly refuted by the authorities.