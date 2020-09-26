Trump Admin. Inflicted $150 Billion in Losses on Iran: Rouhani

The Iranian president has hit out at the government of US President Donald Trump for causing Iran to suffer billions of dollars in losses in the past three years.

Speaking in a meeting of the coronavirus headquarters on Saturday, President Hassan Rouhani said the Americans inflicted at least $150 billion in losses on Iran from 2018 to 2020 with wrong, illegal, unwarranted and inhuman sanctions as well as terrorist operations.

“They even prevented the transfer of medications and treatment [facilities] and food to Iran, and we have never ever seen people with such savagery at the White House,” he said.

“They committed the greatest savagery in history, and the man who calls himself the US secretary of state, but, in fact, is the US secretary of crime, proudly says that he blocked some $70 billion of Iranian assets this year; that means, he takes pride in animosity with, and dealing a blow to the Iranian nation,” he noted.

The president also blasted Washington for its opposition to the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s offering $5 billion in loans to Iran in order to pay for medicines as well as medical and hospital equipment amid the coronavirus outbreak.

He said White House officials are to blame for all the crimes committed against, and all the pressure exerted on the Iranian nation.

“As you see, they are ratcheting up the pressure every day,” he said.