Trees Named after Blood Donors in Iran’s Mashhad

In order to encourage people to donate blood amid the coronavirus pandemic, a campaign has been launched in Iran’s holy city of Mashhad to put the name of blood donors on trees during the holy month of Ramadan.

Officials say this campaign has been launched for the first time in Mashhad and will continue until the end of month Ramadan.

They say citizens are asked to give new life to patients by participating in this campaign.

Blood reserves decrease in some periods of the year due to declining blood donation volunteers; however, in recent months the coronavirus has considerably reduced the country’s blood product reserves, especially in Khorasan Razavi province which is one of the largest blood producers in Iran.

Blood donation volunteers send their photo when donating blood so that one of the trees in the area can be named after them.

Mashhad Municipality officials say the photo of the blood donor along with his name and surname will be installed on the tree, taking into account the environmental protocols not to harm the tree.