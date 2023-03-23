Tourists visit magnificent Qajar-era Ghavam mansion in Iran’s Shiraz

Among the many attractions of the historical city is Narenjestan-e Qavam, a magnificent Qajar-era mansion and garden built between 1879 and 1886, which is today a museum for everyone to visit.
1 of 17
The Iranian southern city of Shiraz has always been a favorite tourist destination during Persian New Year holidays.
Among the many attractions of the historical city is Narenjestan-e Qavam, a magnificent Qajar-era mansion and garden built between 1879 and 1886, which is today a museum for everyone to visit.