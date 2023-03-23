Thursday, March 23, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveIran in PicturesTourism

Tourists visit magnificent Qajar-era Ghavam mansion in Iran’s Shiraz

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ghavam mansion in Iran’s Shiraz

The Iranian southern city of Shiraz has always been a favorite tourist destination during Persian New Year holidays.

Among the many attractions of the historical city is Narenjestan-e Qavam, a magnificent Qajar-era mansion and garden built between 1879 and 1886, which is today a museum for everyone to visit.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks