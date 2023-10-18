Top negotiator: Iran no longer subject to any UN Security Council missile restrictions

The remarks by Ali Bagheri Kani, who is also the deputy foreign minister for political affairs, came on Wednesday October 18, the day Iran’s landmark nuclear deal with the West, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was adopted in 2015 after years of negotiations.

Bagheri wrote on X social media platform, “In accordance with the Security Council Resolution 2231, as of October 18 all restrictions that were unfairly imposed on ballistic missiles activities and the transfers to/from the Islamic Republic of Iran will end, and Iran will no longer be subject to any restrictions within the framework of the Security Council.”

Iran has stressed on different occasions that its missile and space programs fall outside the purview of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 and its annexes.

The Iranian top negotiator also wrote in another post, “All restrictive measures and sanctions imposed against Iran at the national or regional level based on Resolution 2231 should be lifted. Keeping such restrictions or imposing new sanctions in this framework is a clear violation of the text and spirit of the Resolution 2231.”

“As of today, all restrictions imposed on individuals and entities on the 2231 list, including frozen asset, will end and the list will be removed from the United Nations’ website,” he added.

Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani also announced days ago that the Islamic Republic is resolute to keep up with its activities related to ballistic missiles within the framework of international law.