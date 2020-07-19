Top Iranian, Iraqi Diplomats Hold Talks in Baghdad

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein held two rounds of meetings in Baghdad on Sunday.

In the second round of negotiations, Foreign Minister Zarif and Foreign Minister Hussein discussed various aspects of bilateral relations between Iran and Iraq, including the political, economic and security cooperation.

The two senior diplomats also talked about the Iraqi Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to Iran, the agreements signed during Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s most recent visit to Iraq, the plans to strengthen and intensify cooperation on legal prosecution for the martyrdom of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, stronger economic and trade ties between the two countries – particularly holding of a virtual session of Joint Economic Commission –, the joint fight against terrorism, and the plans to promote cooperation and share experiences in the battle with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Iranian foreign minister is visiting Baghdad to make arrangements for Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s upcoming trip to Tehran.

Zarif is going to visit Erbil in the afternoon at the invitation of President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani.