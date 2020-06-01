Top General Warns Enemies of Iran’s Harsh Response to Miscalculation

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri has cautioned the adversaries that any miscalculation, at any place and any time, will draw the Islamic Republic’s immediate and decisive retaliatory response.

In a statement marking the anniversary of passing away of late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini, Major General Baqeri underlined that the Iranian Armed Forces are fully prepared to counter the threats and respond to the hostile measures.

The Iranian military forces are vigorously protecting the country’s independence, territorial integrity, and national security, the commander noted.

Under the guidance of Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Armed Forces are sticking to a strategy to “boost deterrent power, maximize defense capacities, and update the offense tactics proportional to the potential threats posed by the front of enemies,” the senior commander added.

Major General Baqeri further gave an assurance that Iran’s military forces remain vigilant at all times to deal with the modern seditions and plots against the Islamic Republic, noting, “As we have announced several times, we will decisively and immediately give retaliatory response to any miscalculation from them (enemies) at any place and any time.”

He also highlighted the failure of the “front of hegemony, Zionism, and the filthy regional reactionary” regimes to harm the Islamic Republic and the Revolution during three decades after passing away of Imam Khomeini, saying their full-blown media wars, cultural onslaught, economic threats and wars, military threats, and psychological warfare against Iran have all ended in failure.

The top commander then pointed to Iran’s strategy of “active and progressive resistance, not stationary and passive resistance”, saying such approach has led to the formation of resistance groups in the Islamic world and the victory of resistance front in West Asia.

Major General Baqeri finally said such active resistance has defeated the ISIS terrorist group and Takfiri terrorism, thwarted the evil plots of the Greater Middle East and the Deal of the Century, and has turned the US withdrawal from the region into a regional and international demand.