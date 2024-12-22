China brands US as ‘war-addicted’

The US Department of Defense report, issued this week, misinterpreted China’s defense policies, speculated about its military capacity, pried in the country’s domestic affairs, and “desperately slandered” Beijing in order to exaggerate the so-called Chinese threat, according to ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang.

“The ‘war-addicted’ United States has become the biggest destroyer of international order and the greatest threat to global security,” Zhang stated.

Beijing “strongly deplores and firmly opposes” the contents of the 182-page report, Zhang said, claiming that the US was only seeking excuses for the development of its own military capacity.

He emphasized that China adheres to a path of peaceful development and national defense policy while fulfilling the international responsibilities expected of a major power.

The US, on the other hand, utilizes its military strength to maintain unilateral hegemony and frequently resorts to extreme pressure in order to forcibly promote “regime changes” and incite “color revolutions”, Zhang added. He cited the examples of illegal wars and military activity in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria, that have resulted in severe civilian casualties and immense humanitarian disasters.

Zhang further criticized the US for its nuclear policies, noting that China’s reflects unparalleled stability, continuity, and predictability among all nuclear-armed states.

“We adhere to a nuclear strategy of self-defense and a no-first-use policy, ensuring that our nuclear capabilities remain at the minimum level required for national security,” he continued, according to the Global Times.

Washington’s nuclear policies, such as its AUKUS submarine cooperation with the UK and Australia, undermine the international nuclear non-proliferation system and significantly disrupt international and regional peace and stability, Zhang noted.

He urged the US to engage in serious self-reflection and provide a responsible account to the international community.

The spokesman also addressed the Taiwan question, warning that attempts to separate the island from mainland China will never be tolerated.

“The Chinese people are determined to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he stated, slamming Washington’s arms sales and military aid to Taipei as a violation of the one-China principle.

Despite his harsh criticism, Zhang emphasized that military relations form a crucial part of the broader China-US relationship, expressing hope that in the future, Washington will engage more constructively with Beijing.

“We aim to build a military relationship based on equality and respect, characterized by no conflict or confrontation, open and pragmatic cooperation, and gradually accumulating mutual trust,” he continued.