Top Afghan Diplomat to Visit Iran on June 21

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has unveiled plans for an upcoming visit to Iran by caretaker of the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Hanif Atmar.

Heading a ranking political, economic and security delegation, caretaker of the Foreign Ministry of Afghanistan Hanif Atmar will be visiting Iran on Sunday, June 21, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi announced on Saturday.

During the two-day stay in Iran, the Afghan delegation is going to hold meetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif and other Iranian officials for talks on a broad range of topics, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson noted.

The Afghan delegation will hold meetings in Iran within the framework of various task forces on the document of comprehensive cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan, economic cooperation, border cooperation, cooperation on issues relating to the Afghan nationals, media cooperation, security cooperation, health cooperation, and the task force on cooperation in the field of water and energy, Mousavi said.