Tuesday, March 22, 2022
The Leader offers condolences on ayatollah Rayshahri’s passing away

By IFP Editorial Staff
Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei
Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has offered condolences on the passing away of top Shia cleric, Ayatollah Mohammad Mohammadi Rayshahri.

In a message, the leader called the late member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts as a “revolutionary cleric” whose loss is “bitter and painful”.

“The variety of fields of endeavor by this divine, knowledgeable, ethical, revolutionary, political and administrative scholar … had created a rare personality in him,” the leader said.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the respectable children and other survivors of him.”
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi also extended his own condolences on the death of the late official, praising his “unflagging endeavor” for the revolution.

Mohammadi Rayshahri passed away at the age of 76, after a period of hospitalization for illness.

He served in several senior positions during his political tenure including as intelligence minister and Iran’s prosecutor general, among others.

He was later assigned the position of caretaker of Shah Abdol-Azim shrine in southern Tehran, which he held until his death.

Rayshahri was also active in teaching Quran and Hadith and founded the Quran and Hadith University, which he chaired until his death.

