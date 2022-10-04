Tuesday, October 4, 2022
IFP Exclusive

‘Terror bases in north Iraq hit by IRGC’s drones, artillery fire’

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Missile

Reports say the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) keeps striking the strongholds of anti-Iran separatist terror groups holed up in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

According to Tasnim News Agency, the elite Iranian military force used Mohajer-6 drones and artillery fire to raze terrorist positions to the ground in the mountainous regions of Sidakan, Barbazin and Halgrud in the northern Iraqi region on Tuesday.

The IRGC has been launching multi-pronged raids on terrorist bastions in the area since September 24, inflicting heavy losses on them, amid reports of the terrorists’ involvement in the deadly unrest in Iran.

The terrorists are said to have smuggled weapons and ammunition to the rioters and thugs, who took advantage of a series of protests in Iranian cities to instigate violence and chaos.

Iran had repeatedly warned local officials of the Iraqi Kurdistan to cleanse the region of hostile terrorist activities against Iranian borders, but the warnings went unnoticed.

In a statement on September 24, the IRGC said the raids “will continue in the direction of ensuring stable border security and punishing the aggressor criminal terrorists and making regional authorities shoulder their responsibility for international regulations and their legal duties.”

