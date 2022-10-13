Report: Tehran streets relatively calm despite call for protests

ISNA reported there were scattered protests in different districts of the capital, including on Tehran University campus, without resorting to violence but security forces dispersed the crowd and restored calm.

The news agency also reported that many districts in Tehran were dotted with police forces well ahead of the scheduled time for the start of the protests at noon.

Observers and reports say the protests have fizzled out since the previous call for protests on Sunday in several Iranian cities, which turned violent.

The angry protests and deadly riots were triggered after the death of young Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody following her arrest over breaching hijab rules، on September 16.

Iranian officials say the riots are organized from abroad to cause instability in the country.