Official: Tehran reserves of drinking water 20% less than previous year

The organization’s managing director Mohammadreza Bakhtiari says Tehran Province is now seeing the second straight year of drought, noting that rainfall figures have been some 32 percent lower than the previous year.

Bakhtiari says no rationing is currently planned but the daily consumption of water in Tehran has reached around 3.5 million cubic meters a day, which puts the system under huge pressure.

He says a rise in the cost of water bills has been effective in lowering consumption, but has not settled the problem.

He also says the consumption figures are now two percent lower than the previous year, but the low reserves due to drought are taking their toll on the distribution system.