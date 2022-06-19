Sunday, June 19, 2022
Official: Tehran reserves of drinking water 20% less than previous year

By IFP Editorial Staff
Water Crisis

Tehran’s Water and Sewerage Organization says the Iranian capital’s reserves of drinking water are now around 640 million cubic meters, which is 20 percent less than the previous year.

The organization’s managing director Mohammadreza Bakhtiari says Tehran Province is now seeing the second straight year of drought, noting that rainfall figures have been some 32 percent lower than the previous year.

Bakhtiari says no rationing is currently planned but the daily consumption of water in Tehran has reached around 3.5 million cubic meters a day, which puts the system under huge pressure.

He says a rise in the cost of water bills has been effective in lowering consumption, but has not settled the problem.

He also says the consumption figures are now two percent lower than the previous year, but the low reserves due to drought are taking their toll on the distribution system.

