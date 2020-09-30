Tehran Praises Oslo for Its Opposition to Unilateralism

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has hailed the “logical and rational” stances that Norway has adopted against unilateralism.

In a Tuesday meeting with Norway’s new ambassador to Iran, President Rouhani highlighted the Scandinavian country’s support for the 2015 nuclear deal and its opposition to unilateralism.

He also noted that Norway’s membership in the United Nations Security Council provides an ideal opportunity to strengthen multilateralism and promote global cooperation for peace and stability in the international arena.

Tehran and Oslo have always held amicable and friendly relations, President Rouhani noted, adding, “In their talks, the officials of the two countries have also highlighted the ample opportunities for economic, scientific and technological cooperation as well as the expansion of bilateral relations and interaction.”

For his part, the incoming Norwegian ambassador, Sigvald Tomin Hauge, thanked Iran for supporting Norway’s membership in the UN Security Council.

“Norway has always voiced strong support for the JCPOA, and is one of the parties to the INSTEX financial mechanism,” he stressed.

Hauge finally stressed that Norway has always tried to work as a “reliable partner in multilateralism” in spite of the changes in the international situation in recent years.