Tension and conflict will harm Iran, global peace: President Pezeshkian to Norway’s PM

In a telephone conversation on Sunday, Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere and the Iranian president discussed bilateral and multilateral issues.

Pezeshkian said Iran has never sought to produce nuclear weapons and affirmed the country’s principled policy on defusing tensions and fostering unity in the region.

“However, we will definitely counter any threat against our country’s security and interests with strength and power,” he added.

He noted that Iran has always had and will have cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency on verification of the country’s nuclear activities.

Elsewhere in the phone call, Pezeshkian pointed to good relations between Tehran and Oslo and common grounds for bilateral cooperation on regional and international fields and hailed Norway’s efforts to establish peace in the region.

Referring to the ongoing sensitive situation in the region and the world, he said Iran has always made efforts to maintain regional peace, stability and security and prevented the occurrence of any war and conflict.

“Unfortunately, the Zionist regime, as the main factor of tension and crisis in the region, is inciting war and committing crime and genocide against the oppressed people of Palestine,” Pezeshkian emphasized.

He added that the Israeli regime “is attempting to portray the peaceful nuclear activities of the Islamic Republic of Iran as a factor of insecurity through fabrication of lies.”

The Norwegian prime minister, for his part, said his country supports the peaceful settlement of issues in the region and is ready to play a role in this regard.

Stoere pointed to the commonalities between the two countries and expressed Oslo’s keenness to improve cordial relations with Tehran.