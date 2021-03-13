It has been a few years that the Tehran Municipality arranges programs in cooperation with the city’s Beautification Organization just days before the New Year begins.

The programs include exhibitions and artistic settings in the city’s public places.

This year’s festival arranged in the form of a competition has been warmly welcomed by artists, who presented a large number of plans in different artistic domains.

After being selected by the judges, the best plans will be implemented across the city.

The festival is aimed at creating an interactive atmosphere with creative urban works of art as well as boosting interaction among citizens and artists and setting the stage for modern creative works of art.

The festival has three sections: Nowruz Eggs, Artistic Settings, and Murals and Environmental Arts.

The event seeks to, given the national values, present historical stories, patterns of nature, artistic symbols and signs and the Iranian culture in the form of creative works of art in an urban atmosphere.

At the moment, the Nowruz Eggs section of the festival is underway in different parts of Tehran.