Tehran exhibition showcases products of knowledge-based firms

About 150 knowledge-based and creative companies are displaying their products in the fields of soft technologies and development of creative industries, space technologies, advanced transportation, digital economy and intelligence, laser, cognitive science, water and environment, medicinal plants, biotechnology, nanotechnology and stem cells.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition on Tuesday was attended by First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber and Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari who visited different parts of the fair and were briefed on the latest developments, achievements and technological products of knowledge-based companies.

After hearing about the problems and concerns of the creative firms, the first vice president issued a number of orders to help resolve their problems.