Tuesday, February 8, 2022
type here...
SocietyScience and TechnologyIFP Exclusive

Tehran exhibition showcases products of knowledge-based firms

By IFP Editorial Staff
Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

More Articles

A two-day exhibition showcasing the latest achievements and products of knowledge-based and creative companies has opened in the Iranian capital Tehran.

About 150 knowledge-based and creative companies are displaying their products in the fields of soft technologies and development of creative industries, space technologies, advanced transportation, digital economy and intelligence, laser, cognitive science, water and environment, medicinal plants, biotechnology, nanotechnology and stem cells.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition on Tuesday was attended by First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber and Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari who visited different parts of the fair and were briefed on the latest developments, achievements and technological products of knowledge-based companies.

After hearing about the problems and concerns of the creative firms, the first vice president issued a number of orders to help resolve their problems.

Previous articleChina: Setting deadline for nuclear talks unconstructive
Next articleFajr Film Festival: Critics’ disappointment at the end of day 9

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks