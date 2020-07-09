Tehran Denies US Claim of Seizing Iranian Ship Carrying Arms to Yemen

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has rejected the US’ “baseless” claim of seizing an Iranian ship carrying weapons to Yemen.

In a statement on Thursday, Mousavi said lying, levelling accusations and hatemongering are among the main elements of the US foreign policy, especially in the current regime.

Mousavi described US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as a “hatemonger”, saying that his recent remarks stem from the same approach pursued by US officials.

The Americans, who feel they have not succeeded in extending the UN arms embargo on Iran in the international arena and the Security Council, are trying to make up excuses for continuing their maximum pressure and advancing their evil goals by levelling accusations and lying, he added.

Mousavi further pointed to the five-year siege imposed by the United States and Saudi Arabia on the Yemeni people, killing thousands as a result of starvation and malnutrition.

“Instead of being held accountable for their crimes in Yemen, the two regimes (US and Saudi Arabia) are trying not to fulfil their responsibilities and be held accountable for their inhumane behaviour and crimes by accusing others and making baseless allegations,” he noted.

Pompeo announced on Wednesday that Washington and partner forces seized a boat in June carrying Iranian weapons to Yemen as he renewed his call for the UN Security Council to extend an arms embargo on Iran.