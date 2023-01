Fellow citizens in the metropolis woke up to experience extremely polluted air for the 13th consecutive day on Sunday.

Eight out of the thirteen days were marked as “unhealthy” for all groups, and five days were designated as such for sensitive groups.

Air pollution exposes people to health hazards, with sensitive groups coming down with more severe symptoms.

Tehran is regarded as one of the most polluted cities in the world mainly due to the smog formed by exhaust fumes and other pollutants.