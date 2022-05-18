Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Festival honors traditional cultivation, drinking of tea in Iran’s north

By IFP Editorial Staff

A tea festival has been held in Iran’s northern Caspian-littoral Gilan Province, which is home to the country’s largest tea estates, and where the Iranian tea drinking ritual runs deep.

Government officials honored top local tea farmers during the Amlash Tea Festival in the Bileh Langeh Village on Tuesday.

Read more: Tea: Popular Hot Drink for Iranians

Here is a collection of photos (Source) from the event.

