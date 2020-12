Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad will visit Iran in his first foreign trip since his appointment as the Arab country’s top diplomat.

According to Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, Mekdad will hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday, December 7, 2020.

He will also hold talks with other Iranian officials during his stay in Tehran, Khatibzadeh added.