Support for Palestine root cause of enemies’ Iranophobia campaign: Leader

Ayatollah Khamenei made the comments in a meeting on Saturday with state officials and ambassadors of Muslim countries to Iran on the occasion of Eid al-Mab’ath, which marks the anniversary of the start of the divine mission of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Iran, the Leader said, “speaks the truth with a loud voice, defends the Palestinian nation and declares that it does so. We defend [Palestine] in any possible way. This has prompted the enemies to mobilize and fuel Iranophobia.”

He described Palestine as one of the major issues concerning the Muslim world, criticizing the Islamic world for standing idly by as the Palestinian nation is suffering from occupation “in the clutches of not just normal humans but savage, evil and mischievous ones.”

Ayatollah Khamenei said such inaction has done harm to the Muslim world itself.

The fact that “Muslim governments and countries remain tight-lipped in the face of such aggression, which targets the entire Islamic Ummah, and even backed it recently, has weakened these countries,” the Leader said.

Such inaction, the Leader added, has paved the way for the US and Western countries to gain dominance over Muslim countries and to “see themselves entitled to meddle in their domestic affairs.”