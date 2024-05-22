Iran’s Leader meets Iraqi PM, Hamas chief in Tehran

Following the martyrdom of President Raisi and his companions, Prime Minister of Iraq Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani expressed his condolences in a meeting with Ayatollah Khamenei on behalf of the government and nation of Iraq.

He lauded President Raisi’s honesty, sincerity, purity, effort, and service to the people.

Referring to the presence of millions of people at the funeral ceremony of the martyred president of Iran, he said that it had clear messages, the most important of which was the strong relationship between the people and the authorities in Iran, despite all the pressures and sanctions and this unfortunate incident.

Meanwhile, Ayatollah Khamenei appreciated the Iraqi Prime Minister’s visit to Tehran, saying, “We have lost an outstanding figure.”

President Raisi was a very good brother and an efficient, competent, sincere, and serious official, he stated.

Head of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh and his accompanying delegation met with Ayatollah Khamenei to convey their condolences to the Leader and the Iranian government and nation.

Referring to the remarkable resistance displayed by the people of Gaza, which has surprised the world, Ayatollah Khamenei remarked, “Who would have believed that one day, slogans in support of Palestine would be raised in US universities and that the flag of Palestine would be raised there? Who would have believed that one day in Japan and in demonstrations in support of Palestine, the slogan ‘Death to Israel’ would be chanted in Persian?”

He highlighted that there may be future events related to Palestine that may seem unimaginable at present.

The Leader then referenced Quranic verses regarding the realization of God’s two promises to the mother of Prophet Moses (PBUH).

“Now God’s first promise about the Palestinian people has been fulfilled, and that is the victory of the people of Gaza, who are a small group, against the big, powerful group [consisting of] the US, NATO, England and a number of other countries. Accordingly, the second promise, which is the elimination of the Zionist regime, can also be realized. With God’s grace, the day will come when Palestine will be established ‘from the river to the sea.’”