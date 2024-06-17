Iran, Iraq emphasize enhancing ties in all fields

Mokhber and Rashid held a telephone conversation on Sunday.

The Iraqi president congratulated the Iranian nation, government and Leader of the Islamic Revolution on the occasion of Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice).

Rashid also once again expressed his condolences over the martyrdom of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions in a tragic helicopter crash last month.

Rashid said the Iraqi government is making efforts to enhance cooperation with Iran in all areas, and considered deeper economic relations as a necessity to fulfill the interests of both nations.

Iran’s acting president, for his part, expressed his gratitude for the solidarity shown by the Iraqi government and people over the martyrdom of President Raisi and his entourage.

Mokhber also stated strengthening trade and economic cooperation between the two countries will lead to further promotion of bilateral relations in the political field.

He also praised Iraq’s effective and “dignified” stance on regional and international issues, in particular about the Israeli aggression against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.