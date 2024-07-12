Friday, July 12, 2024
type here...
ReligionIFP Exclusive

Iran and Iraq to launch the Khorramshahr-Basra sea line 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi says Iran and Iraq have reached an agreement to launch the Khorramshahr-Basra sea line, in south of the two neighbors. 

He made the announcement during a visit to Iraq’s al-Seeba port in Basra Governorate for the necessary arrangements in order to holding the Arbaeen march.

Vahidi noted that the details will be discussed in the next executive meetings with the Iraqi officials.

On the Iraqi side of the border, Vahidi met with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Amir Al-Shammariand and held talks with him about  strengthening public transportation from Iran’s Shalamcheh to the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala.

The Iraqi side agreed to the propossl, saying if there are suitable buses, it will help facilitate transportation.

Millions of people will take part in the Arbaeen march, marking the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein, the third Shia Imam.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks