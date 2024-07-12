Iran and Iraq to launch the Khorramshahr-Basra sea line 

He made the announcement during a visit to Iraq’s al-Seeba port in Basra Governorate for the necessary arrangements in order to holding the Arbaeen march.

Vahidi noted that the details will be discussed in the next executive meetings with the Iraqi officials.

On the Iraqi side of the border, Vahidi met with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Amir Al-Shammariand and held talks with him about strengthening public transportation from Iran’s Shalamcheh to the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala.

The Iraqi side agreed to the propossl, saying if there are suitable buses, it will help facilitate transportation.

Millions of people will take part in the Arbaeen march, marking the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein, the third Shia Imam.