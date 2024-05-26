Iran’s acting president says Tehran’s support for Palestine unshakable

In a telephone conversation with Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad movement Ziad al-Nakhala on Saturday, Mokhber highlighted the late Iranian president and foreign minister’s concerns about the Palestinian people’s rights and resistance.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s fundamental strategy of supporting the resistance current, particularly the Palestinian resistance groups, would not change with a change of individuals,” the acting president said.

Mokhber described resistance as the most effective strategy for countering the Zionist regime’s crimes and acts of aggression.

The acting president also hailed Iran’s retaliatory ‘True Promise’ operation against the Israeli military targets as an outcome of the resistance current that humiliated the US and the Zionist regime.

In a meeting with head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas in Tehran on May 22, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei hailed the remarkable resistance displayed by the people of Gaza, which he said has surprised the world.

Ayatollah Khamenei also stressed that Mokhber, who is in charge of the country’s executive affairs, will uphold the late president’s policies and beliefs regarding Palestine with the same drive and spirit.

A helicopter carrying President Raisi and his entourage crashed in northwestern mountainous forests on May 19, killing the president, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and six others.