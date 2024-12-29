Suicide bombing targets police officers in Iran’s south, leaving one dead, another injured

According to the Hormozgan Social Police Department, the attack took place when a suicide bomber detonated explosives remotely as two police officers, including Captain Mojtaba Shahidi, Chief of Police Intelligence, were exiting their vehicle.

The incident unfolded around 7 PM in front of the Police Intelligence building, located near the Bandar-e Lengeh prison.

As Captain Shahidi stepped out of the car, the bomber approached and detonated the explosives, causing significant injuries. Captain Shahidi suffered fatal wounds to his head, face, neck, and chest from shrapnel, ultimately succumbing to his injuries.

Another officer accompanying him, Commander Javad Chatr, sustained injuries to his head and face and was quickly transported to the hospital, where he is currently undergoing surgery. The suicide bomber was killed in the blast.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.