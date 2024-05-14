Tuesday, May 14, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsForeign PolicyNuclear

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman: No change in Iran’s nuclear doctrine yet 

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Nuclear Program

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani says Iran has not changed its nuclear doctrine and the country is still opposed to the use of nuclear weapons.

Kanaani added that Iran believes that nuclear arms pose a threat to international peace and security and to humanity.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman then spoke about sanctions removal talks between Iran and the US. He said negotiations are carried out through mediators and focus on the issue of sanctions lifting.

Elsewhere, Kanaani referred to the dispute between Iran and Kuwait over the Arash gas field. He invited the Kuwaiti side to come to the negotiating table instead of making unconstructive statements.

Kanaani noted that any6 unilateral move on the gas field without taking account of Iran’s interests will be rejected.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman then highlighted efforts by Iran to launch the country’s virtual embassy in Palestine. Kanaani said necessary measures are being put in place to do so and that the website of the embassy has already been constructed.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks