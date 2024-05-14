Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman: No change in Iran’s nuclear doctrine yet 

Kanaani added that Iran believes that nuclear arms pose a threat to international peace and security and to humanity.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman then spoke about sanctions removal talks between Iran and the US. He said negotiations are carried out through mediators and focus on the issue of sanctions lifting.

Elsewhere, Kanaani referred to the dispute between Iran and Kuwait over the Arash gas field. He invited the Kuwaiti side to come to the negotiating table instead of making unconstructive statements.

Kanaani noted that any6 unilateral move on the gas field without taking account of Iran’s interests will be rejected.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman then highlighted efforts by Iran to launch the country’s virtual embassy in Palestine. Kanaani said necessary measures are being put in place to do so and that the website of the embassy has already been constructed.