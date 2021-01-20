South Korea Seizing Iranian People’s Food, Drug Money: Zarif

In comments on Wednesday, Mohammad Javad Zarif once again criticized Seoul for seizing Iran’s assets “upon US orders”. “’ We told South Korean officials that they had frozen the money of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) which is spent on [Iranian] people’s food and medicines,” he said. “We said that they had held Iranian […]

In comments on Wednesday, Mohammad Javad Zarif once again criticized Seoul for seizing Iran’s assets “upon US orders”.

“’ We told South Korean officials that they had frozen the money of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) which is spent on [Iranian] people’s food and medicines,” he said.

“We said that they had held Iranian people’s food and drugs upon US orders,” he explained.

“I told them they should know that this move will, in the future, affect Iranian people’s attitude toward South Korea,” Zarif said.

He said the final losers in this game will be South Korea and its industries.