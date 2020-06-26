Some 178,000 Patients Recover from COVID-19 in Iran

The spokeswoman for Iran’s Health Ministry says 177,852 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease so far and been discharged from the hospital.

In her press briefing on Friday, Sima-Sadat Lari said 109 people have also died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 10,239.

She also confirmed 2,628 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases to 217,724.

2,912 patients are also in severe conditions of the disease, she added.

Lari noted that 1,557,872 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

According to Lari, while the number of patients has decreased in Kermanshah and Kurdistan provinces in western Iran, the two regions are still in the red zone.

Bushehr, Khuzestan, West Azarbaijan, and Hormozgan provinces are also considered red zones.

East Azarbaijan, Khorasan Razavi, and Alborz provinces have recorded growing number of hospitalized patients, she said.