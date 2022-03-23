Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Siahkal in northern Iran: A county where mountains meet plains

By IFP Editorial Staff
Siahkal in northern Iran
The green Siahkal County is one of the most beautiful tourist attractions of Iran’s northern Gilan Province.

In terms of geography, the county is, for the most part, located in mountains and foothills, but a section of it lies in the country’s northwestern plains, something that gives the region a diverse climate.

Siahkal is home to lakes and dazzling views of farms, rivers, and forest, in addition to historical monuments dating back to ancient times.

Among the most popular tourist attractions in the area are Deylaman forest and summer residents, Lonk Waterfall, and Titi Stony Caravanserai, besides many other beautiful sites.

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

