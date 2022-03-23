Siahkal in northern Iran: A county where mountains meet plains

In terms of geography, the county is, for the most part, located in mountains and foothills, but a section of it lies in the country’s northwestern plains, something that gives the region a diverse climate.

Siahkal is home to lakes and dazzling views of farms, rivers, and forest, in addition to historical monuments dating back to ancient times.

Among the most popular tourist attractions in the area are Deylaman forest and summer residents, Lonk Waterfall, and Titi Stony Caravanserai, besides many other beautiful sites.