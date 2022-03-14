Monday, March 14, 2022
Shamkhani: Iranian delegation to remain in Vienna until deal reached

By IFP Editorial Staff
Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani says Iranian negotiators will remain in Vienna until they reach a robust deal with the P4+1 group of countries and achieve the nation’s legal and logical rights. Shamkhani said this on his Twitter account on Monday.

He added that all pillars of the Iran’s Islamic establishment, in spite of all external and internal hype, are working hard to preserve and advance the country’s national interests.

The Vienna talks are said to have hit a snag and word is that this is the reason for the current pause in the negotiations.

READ MORE: Spokesman: Iran FM to visit Moscow to discuss Vienna process

Some media reports pin the blame on Russia, saying Moscow is demanding that following a deal, its ties with Iran be not affected by Ukraine-related sanctions on the Kremlin.

But Iranian officials mostly deny this, saying it’s the US that’s at fault because Washington is not ready to remove all sanctions on Tehran.

