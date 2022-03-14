Shamkhani: Iranian delegation to remain in Vienna until deal reached

He added that all pillars of the Iran’s Islamic establishment, in spite of all external and internal hype, are working hard to preserve and advance the country’s national interests.

The Vienna talks are said to have hit a snag and word is that this is the reason for the current pause in the negotiations.

Some media reports pin the blame on Russia, saying Moscow is demanding that following a deal, its ties with Iran be not affected by Ukraine-related sanctions on the Kremlin.

But Iranian officials mostly deny this, saying it’s the US that’s at fault because Washington is not ready to remove all sanctions on Tehran.