Several Iranian Firms Attend China International Import Expo

A number of Iranian knowledge-based companies have presented their latest advances at a pavilion at China International Import Expo (CIIE) 2020.

As many as 28 Iranian firms are attending the event under the aegis of the Science and Technology Department of the Presidential Office and its Innovation and Development Fund.

The Iranian companies have received 100% financial support from the two affiliates of the Presidential Office, which has paid all costs of the pavilion and the firms’ attendance.

The Iranian pavilion has also held meetings to introduce the products of Iranian knowledge-based and technological companies.

The CIIE is one of major annual economic events of China where exhibitors put on show their achievements in a whole range of areas, including technology, the author industry, medical care and equipment, trade, food and agriculture.

By holding the exhibition, China aims to pursue the objective of freeing up its economy, encouraging international companies to be present in the country, and help Chinese industries and enterprises to directly connect to major producers and owners of science and technology worldwide.

The third CIIE brings together more than 2700 foreign companies from 120 countries on a ground measuring 30,000 square metres.

The event runs from November 5-10, 2020, drawing more than 400,000 visitors.