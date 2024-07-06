Saudi King, Crown Prince offer congratulations to Iran president-elect

In a message on Saturday, the Saudi king said, “On the occasion of your victory in the presidential elections in the Islamic Republic of Iran, we are pleased to send you our sincere congratulations and best wishes for the success.”

The monarch also said Riyadh is “looking forward to continuing to develop relations between our two brotherly countries and peoples, and continuing coordination and consultations in order to enhance regional and international peace and security.”

King Salman also wished for “further progress and prosperity” of Iran in Pezeshkian’s term in office.

Meanwhile, the Saudi crown prince also expressed his “sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and further progress” of Iran.

Bin Salman expressed Saudi Arabia’s keenness to develop and deepen relations between the two countries and peoples, the Saudi news agency SPA reported.

Reformist candidate Pezeshkian defeated principlist Saeed Jalili and won Iran’s runoff presidential election on a campaign trail of reaching out to the West as well as social and economic reforms.

Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon and longtime lawmaker, received 16.3 million votes against Jalili’s 13.5 million.