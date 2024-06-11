Saudi FM lauds late Iran’s president, FM’s roles in promoting Riyadh-Tehran ties

The Saudi diplomat met Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani on the sidelines of the BRICS foreign ministerial meeting in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod on Tuesday, discussing bilateral, regional and international issues.

Bagheri Kani described the trajectory of relations between the two countries during the period of Raisi and Amirabdollahian as forward-moving.

He emphasized: “We are confident that the will of Iran and Saudi Arabia is to strengthen and enhance comprehensive relations, and this will has cast its shadow over all aspects of the two countries’ relations.”

Referring to the encounters of the two countries with various developments and phenomena at the regional and global levels, Bagheri stressed: “The interaction and solidarity between Iran and Saudi Arabia not only benefit the two countries but also ensure stable and lasting security in the region.”

The Iranian diplomat also pointed to the intensification of Zionist crimes against the Palestinian people, including the recent horrific crime in Rafah, and highlighted the necessity of coordinated and united action by Islamic countries to demonstrate their vigilance and sensitivity.

“Israel must face a serious and effective response from Islamic countries for every aggression and crime.”

Iran’s acting foreign minister also expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s efforts in hosting pilgrims of the Holy Kaaba, especially Iranian pilgrims, and called for the strengthening of necessary facilities for Iranian pilgrims to perform the Hajj rituals.

Prince bin Farhan, for his part, expressed satisfaction with his renewed meeting with the Acting Foreign Minister of Iran, and emphasized the role of late President Raisi and Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian in transforming the relations between Tehran and Riyadh.

He stated: “During President Raisi’s term and my brother Mr. Amirabdollahian, not only were relations resumed, but we also reached a stage of strong cooperation and interaction between the two countries. We remain seriously determined to continue dialogue and cooperation between the two countries.”

The Saudi Foreign Minister added: “Efforts to pursue and strengthen robust relations between the two countries guarantee stability and security in the region.”

He also expressed satisfaction with the presence of Iranian pilgrims at this year’s Hajj rituals and wished them an accepted pilgrimage. He emphasized that his country will utilize all its capacities to hold the Hajj ceremonies in an atmosphere of tranquillity and health.