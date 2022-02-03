Thursday, February 3, 2022
Sattari: Space technology huge market for knowledge-based firms

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran's Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari says the field of space technology has provided a huge market for knowledge-based companies.

During a ceremony on Thursday marking the National Space Technology Day, Sattari stressed that the field of space should be developed.

“We in the office of vice president for science and technology have good cooperation with the ministry of communications and the space agency in the development of knowledge-based companies in this field as well as in the development of basic research,” Sattari added.

The Islamic Republic is one of the founding members of the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space.

Iran has put several domestically manufactured satellites into orbit using its own carrier rockets since 2009.

