Sanandaj becomes Iran’s book capital

By IFP Editorial Staff
The symbol of the city of Sanandaj, this huge statue was installed in the city in April 2020 as a memorial to those who lost their lives in the chemical bombing of Kurdistan.

Sanandaj, the capital city of Kurdistan Province in western Iran has been selected as the seventh book capital of the country.

The announcement was made by Obaid Rostami, Director General of Islamic Culture and Guidance Organization of Kurdistan Province on Monday.

Rostami made the announcement in the final ceremony of introducing and selecting the book capital of Iran attended by Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili, Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance.

He added that Sanandaj is one of the most cultural cities in Iran with great potentials in various fields of culture, art and media.

Rostami also said holding major national and international festivals and events is a key reason why the city was given the title of the Book Capital of Iran.

The official noted that currently Sanandaj has 45 publishers, 70 bookstores, seven public libraries, 6 university libraries and four centers of Kurdish studies and research.
He said the Iranian cities of Ahvaz (2015), Neishabour (2016), Bushehr (2017), Kashan (2017), Yazd (2009) and Shiraz (2016) have previously been given the title “Book Capital” over the past six years.

Now Sanandaj has been selected from 192 cities across Iran and the plaque and statue of the seventh book capital of Iran were presented by the minister of culture and Islamic guidance to the representative of the people of Kurdistan Province.

