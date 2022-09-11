Sunday, September 11, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsNuclear

Russia slams ‘untimely’ European statement at ‘critical moment’ in Vienna talks

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mikhail Ulyanov

Russia’s lead negotiator has criticized an “untimely” statement issued by the three European parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which comes as the negotiations on a revival of the agreement are at a “critical” juncture.

In their statement, the European trio — Britain, France and Germany — said they had “serious doubts” about Iran’s intentions to revive a nuclear deal.

They claimed “Iran’s position contradicts its legally binding obligations and jeopardizes prospects of restoring the JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action).”

The statement comes over a week after Iran sent its views to the EU coordinator, Josep Borrell, over the American response to a proposed EU-drafted final agreement.
Diplomats, cited by Reuters, have said Iran’s response to the EU coordinator was “a step backward.”

Reacting to the European statement, Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted, “Very untimely indeed. Right at a critical moment at the #ViennaTalks and on the eve of the session of the” Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) slated for Monday.

Iran has also slammed the European statement as “unconstructive and against good faith.”

“It regrettable that in a situation where diplomatic interactions are going on to conclude the talks, E3 issues such a statement in a deviant action and far from a fruitful approach in the talks,” Nasser Kanaani, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks