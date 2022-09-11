Russia slams ‘untimely’ European statement at ‘critical moment’ in Vienna talks

In their statement, the European trio — Britain, France and Germany — said they had “serious doubts” about Iran’s intentions to revive a nuclear deal.

They claimed “Iran’s position contradicts its legally binding obligations and jeopardizes prospects of restoring the JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action).”

The statement comes over a week after Iran sent its views to the EU coordinator, Josep Borrell, over the American response to a proposed EU-drafted final agreement.

Diplomats, cited by Reuters, have said Iran’s response to the EU coordinator was “a step backward.”

Reacting to the European statement, Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted, “Very untimely indeed. Right at a critical moment at the #ViennaTalks and on the eve of the session of the” Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) slated for Monday.

Iran has also slammed the European statement as “unconstructive and against good faith.”

“It regrettable that in a situation where diplomatic interactions are going on to conclude the talks, E3 issues such a statement in a deviant action and far from a fruitful approach in the talks,” Nasser Kanaani, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.