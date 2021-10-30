Russia slams new US sanctions on Iran

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Russia’s chief negotiator Mikhail Ulyanov has criticized the latest US sanctions against Iran, saying they will only further complicate the Vienna talks aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

Ulyanov made the criticism in a tweet. He said all participants in the Vienna negotiations must avoid any move which would prevent effective resumption of the talks.

Iran has also condemned the sanctions as contradictory to the U-S government’s claims that it wants to rejoin the nuclear deal.

The US Treasury Department on Friday imposed sanctions on four Iranian individuals and two entities, for their involvement in promoting the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) programs of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Iran and the remaining parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA, have held several rounds of negotiations to resuscitate the deal.

They have agreed to resume negotiations to that end by the end of November.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri on Friday said Tehran and the European troika agreed that Iran and each of the signatories to the nuclear deal will hold separate face to face meetings in Vienna to discuss ways of removing the oppressive sanctions. Bagheri noted that what matters is the seriousness of the other side to lift the illegal sanctions.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here