UN Envoy warns about dire consequences of US hostile actions against Iran

Amir Saeed Iravani stated in a letter to Kristina Markus Lassen, the rotating president of the UN Security Council, and Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, that the Islamic Republic of Iran firmly defends its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests against any hostile actions.

Iravani condemned the recent hostile remarks from senior US officials, including Donald Trump, against Iran, adding that the US is attempting to justify its illegal aggressive actions and war crimes against Yemen with these desperate claims and has clearly threatened to use force against Iran.

US President Donald Trump recently ordered a new round of US military attacks against Yemen and threatened to attack Iran for its support of Yemenis.

The Iranian ambassador called on the UN Security Council to take a clear and principled stance in condemning these provocative statements and to urge the United States to adhere to its commitments under the UN Charter.

In the letter from Iran’s envoy, it was stated that the Ansaruallh movement and Yemeni officials operate independently in their decision-making and actions, emphasizing that their operations are in support of the people of Gaza and in response to the violation of Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Ansarullah of Yemen has asserted that in response to the crimes of the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people, especially in Gaza, they will target ships heading to the occupied territories of Palestine.