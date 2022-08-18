Thursday, August 18, 2022
Russia: Final outcome of Vienna talks depends on US reaction to Iran proposals

By IFP Editorial Staff
Russia’s lead negotiator praises Iran’s “constructive” proposals submitted to the European Union aimed at paving the way for the conclusion of the Vienna talks on a potential revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, saying the final outcome of the negotiations depends on how the US will react to them.

In a tweet, Mikhail Ulyanov reacted to a New York Times report, which spoke of “increasing optimism” among European officials on Tuesday — a day after Iran submitted its response to the EU’s proposals — that a revival of the nuclear deal “may actually be agreed upon by Iran and the United States.”

“There have been reasons for optimism before, but on previous occasions expectations were not met,” Ulyanov said.

“This time more than ever we have a great chance to cross the finish line at the #ViennaTalks. The final result depends on how the #US reacts to the last Iranian reasonable suggestions,” he added.

Iran said Tuesday it submitted a “written response” to what has been described as a final roadmap to restore the nuclear deal.

The EU said it received Iran’s response on Monday night and was studying it.

Bloomberg, citing a European diplomat, said on Wednesday the EU — which coordinates the Vienna talks — found Iran’s response to its proposed blueprint for a final deal as “constructive.”

The US State Department also said it received the Iran document from the EU and would later share its response with its European allies.

