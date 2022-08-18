Russia: Final outcome of Vienna talks depends on US reaction to Iran proposals

In a tweet, Mikhail Ulyanov reacted to a New York Times report, which spoke of “increasing optimism” among European officials on Tuesday — a day after Iran submitted its response to the EU’s proposals — that a revival of the nuclear deal “may actually be agreed upon by Iran and the United States.”

“There have been reasons for optimism before, but on previous occasions expectations were not met,” Ulyanov said.

“This time more than ever we have a great chance to cross the finish line at the #ViennaTalks. The final result depends on how the #US reacts to the last Iranian reasonable suggestions,” he added.

Iran said Tuesday it submitted a “written response” to what has been described as a final roadmap to restore the nuclear deal.

The EU said it received Iran’s response on Monday night and was studying it.

Bloomberg, citing a European diplomat, said on Wednesday the EU — which coordinates the Vienna talks — found Iran’s response to its proposed blueprint for a final deal as “constructive.”

The US State Department also said it received the Iran document from the EU and would later share its response with its European allies.