Rouhani’s Former VP for Women Affairs Sentenced to Prison

Shahindokht Molaverdi, a former vice-president for Women and Family Affairs, has received a two-year-and-a-half sentence for disclosing classified documents and propaganda activities against the Islamic Republic.

A revolutionary court in Tehran on Saturday convicted Molaverdi of disclosing the classified information and documents under the guise of a governmental official and with the purpose of upsetting the country’s security, imposing a two-year sentence.

Molaverdi, 55, has been also given a six-month prison sentence for propaganda activities against the Islamic Republic Establishment.

The former vice-president had earlier been convicted by a criminal court court on charges of encouraging corruption and prostitution and promoting sexual deviation.

The convict used to serve as vice-president for Women and Family Affairs in the first term of President Hassan Rouhani and as his assistant in citizens’ rights affairs in the second term.

She supported a UN-devised global education agenda –known as Education 2030– as a way for equal educational opportunities for boys and girls.