Iranian filmmakers summoned to court over award-winning film

By IFP Editorial Staff

Maryam Moghaddam and Behtash Sanaeeha, the directors of the internationally acclaimed film My Favorite Cake, have been summoned to appear before an Iranian court in about two weeks.

The filmmakers face charges including “propaganda against the government,” “producing and distributing immoral content,” “violating public decency,” and “screening the film without a permit,” according to an official judicial summons.

The film, which premiered at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival, has garnered global praise for its poignant storytelling and its portrayal of women without the mandatory hijab, a violation of Iran’s laws.

My Favorite Cake has been screened in numerous countries, resonating with audiences and critics alike.

However, since its production, Moghaddam and Sanaeeha have faced significant legal and personal challenges, including travel bans and other restrictions imposed by Iranian authorities.

The summon orders them to appear at Court in Tehran on March 1.

