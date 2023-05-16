Former Iran president Rouhani’s complaint against Principlist politician referred to special court

The Judiciary’s Mizan Online news agency reported that the case had been referred to the tribunal since Rouhani is a cleric.

Rouhani had earlier written to the Judiciary, asking it to look into the allegations leveled against him by Rahimpour-Azghadi, a member of Iran’s Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution since 2003.

Rahimpour-Azaghadi is a longtime public speaker known for his fiery attacks on the Reformist camp.

In a video that went viral recently, he implicitly compared Rouhani to Alireza Akbari, a former official who long served as an insider and spy for Britain. He was executed in January.

Akbari, a former defense ministry official, was said to have fed sensitive data, including information on Iran’s nuclear scientists, to London.

Rahimpour-Azghadi said the spy served Rouhani’s election campaign.

“Of course, there are many of these people around him (Rouhani), if he himself is not like Akbari, they are [many of them] around him,” Rahimpour-Azghadi claimed.