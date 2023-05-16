Tuesday, May 16, 2023
JudiciaryIFP Exclusive

Former Iran president Rouhani’s complaint against Principlist politician referred to special court

By IFP Editorial Staff
The Iranian Judiciary submits a complaint filed by ex-President Hassan Rouhani against senior Principlist figure Hassan Rahimpour-Azghadi to the Special Clerical Court.

The Judiciary’s Mizan Online news agency reported that the case had been referred to the tribunal since Rouhani is a cleric.

Rouhani had earlier written to the Judiciary, asking it to look into the allegations leveled against him by Rahimpour-Azghadi, a member of Iran’s Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution since 2003.

Rahimpour-Azaghadi is a longtime public speaker known for his fiery attacks on the Reformist camp.

In a video that went viral recently, he implicitly compared Rouhani to Alireza Akbari, a former official who long served as an insider and spy for Britain. He was executed in January.

Akbari, a former defense ministry official, was said to have fed sensitive data, including information on Iran’s nuclear scientists, to London.

Rahimpour-Azghadi said the spy served Rouhani’s election campaign.

“Of course, there are many of these people around him (Rouhani), if he himself is not like Akbari, they are [many of them] around him,” Rahimpour-Azghadi claimed.

