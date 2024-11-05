Judiciary: Jamshid Sharmahd dies before execution of death sentence

The Judiciary had prosecuted Sharmahd as an Iranian citizen who had also Getman citizenship.

Asghar Jahangir emphasized that even if a non-Iranian commits a crime within Iran, the country reserves the legal right to prosecute, punish, and address their actions accordingly.

Sharmahd was behind a series of terrorist attacks, including a 2008 attack against a religious congregation center in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz, which killed 14 people, including 5 women and an infant, and wounded hundreds more.