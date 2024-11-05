Iran hands death sentences to 3 Israel spies over their role in nuclear scientist assassination

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Iranian Judiciary’s spokesman Asghar Jahangir said the Zionist regime has been involved in activities to identify and assassinate Iranian scientists.

He noted that the Iranian security forces have been monitoring the “elements of espionage” in different provinces and have arrested eight people in the northwestern province of West Azarbaijan.

The spokesman added three of the arrestees stood trial for spying for the Zionist regime and have been sentenced to death after being convicted of transferring the equipment -under the guise of smuggling alcoholic drinks into Iran- used in the assassination of Fakhrizadeh.

Fakhrizadeh, a senior nuclear and defense scientist, was assassinated in a small city east of Tehran on November 27, 2020.

A ranking commander stated after the incident that a smart satellite-controlled machine gun using artificial intelligence had been used in the assassination attack.